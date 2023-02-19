Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen completed a superb comeback to win slalom gold at the Alpine World Championships in Courchevel on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, a giant slalom world champion in 2019, was 15th after his first run but a stunning second leg saw him win with an aggregate time of one minute 39.50 seconds.

AJ Ginnis came second, winning Greece's first-ever medal at the championships.

He said it was "a memory for me, but history for Greece".

Ginnis, who competed for the United States before switching allegiance to the country of his birth, finished 0.20 seconds behind Kristoffersen, with Italy's Alex Vinatzer in third.

Kristoffersen won bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and silver in Pyeongchang in 2018.

"So far this [medal] is the best one," he said. "It's worse standing in the finish and waiting than standing at the top.

"I've done both plenty of times, but the finish is worse because you've done your run, and you can't change anything."