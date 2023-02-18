Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Laurence St-Germain is a two-time Olympian

Canada's Laurence St-Germain denied Mikaela Shiffrin a fifth world slalom title after a superb second run at the World Championships in Meribel.

St-Germain, third behind Shiffrin after run one, put in a brilliant second run to win with a time of one minute 43.15 seconds.

American Shiffrin paid the price for a cautious start to her second run to finish 0.57secs behind.

She won her seventh world title in Thursday's giant slalom.

It was the biggest win of St-Germain's career, and she becomes the first Canadian to win a slalom world title for 63 years.

"It's weird - I was not expecting this," she said.

"I was really stressed before the second run, and kind of nauseous, then started, made a bit of a mistake but kept attacking. I was asking where I should stand for second place on the podium but I ended up in the middle!"

Bronze went to Germany's Lena Duerr after Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who was second after the first run, failed to finish her second run after pushing too hard.