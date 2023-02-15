Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

American Mikaela Shiffrin won her seventh world title as she claimed gold in the giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Meribel.

Shiffrin, who split with her long-time coach Mike Day on Wednesday, triumphed in France with a combined time of two minutes 07.13 seconds.

It is Shiffrin's 13th World Championship medal.

"Today I really saw myself losing it," she said. "My heart is going crazy, I feel like I am going to faint."

The 27-year-old added: "I just thought I was going to lose it on the second run. I know how close it can be and I knew how hard I had to push and I didn't know if I could do it."

Italy's Federica Brignone, 0.12 seconds behind, took silver, as Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel finished third.

Only Germany's Christl Cranz has won more world titles than Mikaela Shiffrin (centre)

Shiffrin, who won Olympic gold in the event in 2018, upgraded the world super-G silver she won last week, which arrived after she had failed to defend her world combined title.

Having parted with coach Day following seven successful years together, Shiffrin triumphed after recording the quickest run in the first leg - despite placing 12th on her second attempt.

Her latest success moved her level with Sweden's Anja Paerson on 13 world medals, just two behind German Christl Cranz's all-time record of 15.