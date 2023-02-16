Britain's Charlotte Bankes will be defending her snowboard cross world title

The 2023 Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships begin on Sunday, with coverage of selected finals available on iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Bakuriani in Georgia hosts the championships, which run until Sunday, 5 March and there will be a 13-strong Great Britain squad competing.

World champion Charlotte Bankes will be looking to defend her individual snowboard cross title and will also compete alongside her 2022 Beijing Olympics partner Huw Nightingale in the team event, as he makes his debut in this competition.

Rising star Mia Brookes is also set to make her first appearance on the World Championships stage, building on the outstanding performances from her debut season. She is Britain's sole entrant for the freestyle snowboard, with Maisie Hill and Katie Ormerod missing out through injury.

The Freeski team holds a wealth of experience, with Tyler Harding poised to compete at his fourth championships alongside Chris McCormick at his third. They are joined by 2019 slopestyle world champion James Woods and 2021 World Cup silver medallist Kirsty Muir.

British hopes in the ski cross rest on Ollie Davies, who took a stellar fourth at the 2021 Idre Fjall Championships. Likewise, Zoe Atkin, who came third in Aspen in 2021, is the lone representative in the freeski halfpipe.

Makayla Gerken Schofield will be entering the moguls after winning bronze at the Dual Moguls World Cup in January. That secured Great Britain's second ever podium at that level - three years after her older brother, Tom Gerken Schofield, secured the first.

The siblings will be joined in the moguls competition by Will Feneley, who recently matched his best World Cup finish of eighth, and Mateo Jeannesson, who this season broke into the top 20 for the first time.

Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships: schedule and BBC coverage

Coverage of selected events will be available on iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Sunday, 19 February

08:30 - Parallel giant slalom final

10:30 - Aerials teams final

Tuesday, 21 February

07:00 - Women's aerials qualifications

08:30 - Parallel slalom final

10:45 - Men's aerials qualifications

Wednesday, 22 February

08:30 - Parallel teams final

10:00 - Aerials final

Thursday, 23 February

09:30 - Ski cross qualification

Friday, 24 February

06:00 - Men's snowboard slopestyle qualification - heat one

09:45-11:55 - Live coverage: ski cross finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

10:00 - Men's snowboard slopestyle qualification - heat two

Saturday, 25 February

05:30 - Women's moguls qualification

06:00 - Men's freeski slopestyle qualification - heat one

07:45 - Men's moguls qualification

07:45-09:25 - Live coverage: ski cross teams final - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

10:00 - Men's freeski slopestyle qualification - heat two

10:30 - Moguls finals

Sunday, 26 February

06:00 - Women's snowboard slopestyle qualification

08:00 - Dual moguls preliminary rounds

10:00 - Women's freeski slopestyle qualification

10:30 - Dual mogul finals

Monday, 27 February

08:45-11:35 - Live coverage: snowboard slopestyle finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Tuesday, 28 February

08:45-11:35 - Live coverage: freeski slopestyle finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wednesday, 1 March

05:20 - Women's snowboard halfpipe qualification

08:10 - Men's snowboard halfpipe qualification - heat one

10:45 - Men's snowboard halfpipe qualification - heat two

Thursday, 2 March

05:20 - Women's freeski halfpipe qualification

07:00 - Snowboard cross qualification

08:10 - Men's freeski halfpipe qualification - heat one

10:45 - Men's freeski halfpipe qualification - heat two

Friday, 3 March

05:30 - Women's freeski big air qualification

05:45-08:22 - Live coverage: snowboard halfpipe finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

08:30 - Men's freeski big air qualification - heat one

10:15-12:25 - Live coverage: snowboard cross finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

11:30 - Men's freeski big air qualification - heat two

Saturday, 4 March

05:30 - Women's snowboard big air qualification

06:00 - Freeski halfpipe finals

08:30 - Men's snowboard big air qualification - heat one

08:45-11:49 - Live coverage: Freeski halfpipe finals and snowboard cross teams finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

11:30 - Men's snowboard big air qualification - heat two

Sunday, 5 March

05:45-12:27 - Live coverage: freeski big air finals and snowboard big air finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app