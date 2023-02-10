Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Matt Weston is now second in the overall World Cup standings

World champion Matt Weston won his fourth skeleton World Cup gold of the season with victory in Austria.

The 25-year-old Briton set two track records in Igls on his way to a third successive World Cup win.

He clocked a combined time of one minute 42.96 seconds to finish 0.36 seconds ahead of South Korean silver medallist Jung Seung-gi.

Weston became GB's first men's skeleton world champion in 15 years with his win in St Moritz in January.

In twice renewing the Igls track record, Weston's time of 51.41 seconds beat the previous best run set by his coach, Latvia's six-time world champion Martins Dukurs, in 2017.

His win on Friday moves him up to second in the overall World Cup standings before next week's final race of the season in Sigulda, Latvia.

Germany's Olympic champion Christopher Grotheer, who placed fourth in Igls, tops the leaderboard for the Crystal Globe.

Weston's team-mates Marcus Wyatt and Craig Thompson finished ninth and 12th respectively in Igls, while in the earlier women's race Laura Deas was sixth and Brogan Crowley 12th.