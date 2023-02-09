Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Fanchini raced with her two younger sisters Nadia and Sabrina on the Italian team

Italian skier Elena Fanchini has died aged 37 after a battle with cancer, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said.

Fanchini competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics but was forced to withdraw from Pyeongchang 2018 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Fanchini made four World Cup podiums, winning two gold medals in downhill in 2005 and 2015.

The federation said: "At the end of a serious illness, Elena Fanchini passed away at her home in Solato."

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, of the USA, tweeted in Fanchini's memory moments after she won silver in the Alpine World Ski Championships.

She wrote: "This was a day filled with emotions. There is so much I'd like to share… but what weighs the heaviest is the loss of Elena Fanchini.

"I'm sending my condolences to the whole Fanchini family, who have had such a strong impact on our sport and world with their passion and kindness.

"My heart is also with the Italian team, who are hurting very deeply now."