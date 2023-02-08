Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

American Mikaela Shiffrin has won silver in the women's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships, with Italy's Marta Bassino taking gold.

Shiffrin, 27, is chasing a record-equalling seventh individual gold medal at the championships in Courchevel.

She failed to defend her world combined title earlier this week.

Bassino, 26, won by 0.11 seconds, with bronze shared by Austria's Cornelia Huetter and Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie ,who were 0.33 secs further back.

"I am pleased with myself and amazed that I skied so well," said Bassino, who is the second Italian to win gold at this year's championships.

"I'm happy, it's the crowning achievement of work and perseverance."

Shiffrin has the giant slalom and the slalom events to follow next week.

Should she triumph in any of those events, she would equal the achievements of Austrian Toni Sailer, Frenchwoman Marielle Goitschel and Swede Anja Paerson in winning seven individual world golds.

This season she has taken her World Cup victories to 85 - one behind the all-time record for men or women, held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.