Britain's four-man team (right) are European champions

Great Britain won a first four-man bobsleigh medal at the World Championships for 84 years with silver in St Mortiz.

Pilot Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver finished joint second with Latvia.

Germany's Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich claimed his fifth consecutive title in a time of four minutes 19.61 seconds, 0.69secs ahead.

Britain's most recent four-man medal, also a silver, came in Cortina in 1939.

Britain went into the final run trailing Germany by eight hundredths of a second.

But Friedrich, who won four-man and two-man gold at the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, set a track record time of 01:04.73 as Germany took a comfortable gold.

Britain's men last won a World Championship medal in any discipline in 1966, when Tony Nash and Robin Dixon took two-man bronze in Cortina.

Nicola Minichiello and Gillian Cooke claimed gold in the women's event in Lake Placid in 2009.