Zoe Atkin's score of 92.75 was 0.75 behind winner Zhang Kexin

British freestyle skier Zoe Atkin won a second major medal in a week by taking Freestyle Ski World Cup halfpipe silver at Mammoth Mountain, USA.

The event included a tribute to US skier Kyle Smaine, who died, aged 31, in an avalanche in Japan last Sunday.

Smaine's wife Jenna Dramise led hundreds of well-wishers in skiing the halfpipe before the competition began.

US-born Atkin, 20, followed up her X Games gold by finishing second behind China's Zhang Kexin.

Zhang's winning score of 93.50 was 0.75 ahead of Atkin, while Canada's Rachael Karker was third with 91.75.

Bronze was enough to secure Karker's first Crystal Globe as the women's best overall halfpipe skier of the World Cup season. The United States' Birk Irving took the men's overall halfpipe title following victory at Mammoth Mountain.