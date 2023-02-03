World Ski Championships 2023: How to watch on the BBC as Dave Ryding heads British medal hopes
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
The World Ski Championships begin on Monday and the BBC has live coverage of the key races on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
The Championships run from the 6-19 February and take place in Courchevel and Meribel in France.
Great Britain's squad of 12 is the largest team sent in recent years.
Dave Ryding, competing in his eighth World Championships, forms part of the men's slalom squad, alongside Billy Major, Laurie Taylor, and Ed Guigonnet.
Reece Bell and Victoria Palla will compete in the women's slalom and they could be joined by Charlie Guest and Alex Tilley if they can prove their fitness.
Palla and Tilley are also scheduled to compete in the giant slalom, along with Charlie Raposo and Calum Langmuir.
In the super G, Langmuir will be joined by Roy Steudle and Owen Vinter, while Steudle is the lone entrant for the downhill race.
There will be further British representation in the Alpine combined, with Steudle, Guigonnet, Langmuir, and Vinter selected to compete.
Raposo and Langmuir are in contention for the parallel discipline, with Guigonnet and Tilley to determine their participation closer to the event.
World Ski Championships programme and coverage
All times GMT and subject to late changes.
Monday, 6 February
10:00 - Women's Alpine Combined
Tuesday, 7 February
10:00 - Men's Alpine Combined
Wednesday, 8 February
10:15-12:10 - Women's Super G - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Thursday, 9 February
10:15-11:15 - Men's Super G - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Saturday, 11 February
09:45-11:15 - Women's Downhill - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Sunday, 12 February
09:45-11:45 - Men's Downhill - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
19:00-20:00 - Ski Sunday - BBC Two
Tuesday, 14 February
11:15 - Alpine Team Parallel
Wednesday, 15 February
11:00 - Men & Women's Parallel Giant Slalom
Thursday, 16 February
08:45-10:45 - Women's Giant Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
12:15-13:45 - Women's Giant Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Friday, 17 February
08:45-10:45 - Men's Giant Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
12:15-13:45 - Men's Giant Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Saturday, 18 February
08:45-10:45 - Women's Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
12:15-13:35 - Women's Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Sunday, 19 February
08:45-10:35 - Men's Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
12:15-13:35 - Men's Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
18:15-19:00 - Ski Sunday - BBC Two
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom