Veteran Dave Ryding finished second in the men's slalom at the World Cup meeting in Kitzbuhel, Austria in January

The World Ski Championships begin on Monday and the BBC has live coverage of the key races on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

The Championships run from the 6-19 February and take place in Courchevel and Meribel in France.

Great Britain's squad of 12 is the largest team sent in recent years.

Dave Ryding, competing in his eighth World Championships, forms part of the men's slalom squad, alongside Billy Major, Laurie Taylor, and Ed Guigonnet.

Reece Bell and Victoria Palla will compete in the women's slalom and they could be joined by Charlie Guest and Alex Tilley if they can prove their fitness.

Palla and Tilley are also scheduled to compete in the giant slalom, along with Charlie Raposo and Calum Langmuir.

In the super G, Langmuir will be joined by Roy Steudle and Owen Vinter, while Steudle is the lone entrant for the downhill race.

There will be further British representation in the Alpine combined, with Steudle, Guigonnet, Langmuir, and Vinter selected to compete.

Raposo and Langmuir are in contention for the parallel discipline, with Guigonnet and Tilley to determine their participation closer to the event.

World Ski Championships programme and coverage

All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Monday, 6 February

10:00 - Women's Alpine Combined

Tuesday, 7 February

10:00 - Men's Alpine Combined

Wednesday, 8 February

10:15-12:10 - Women's Super G - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Thursday, 9 February

10:15-11:15 - Men's Super G - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Saturday, 11 February

09:45-11:15 - Women's Downhill - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Sunday, 12 February

09:45-11:45 - Men's Downhill - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

19:00-20:00 - Ski Sunday - BBC Two

Tuesday, 14 February

11:15 - Alpine Team Parallel

Wednesday, 15 February

11:00 - Men & Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

Thursday, 16 February

08:45-10:45 - Women's Giant Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

12:15-13:45 - Women's Giant Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Friday, 17 February

08:45-10:45 - Men's Giant Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

12:15-13:45 - Men's Giant Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Saturday, 18 February

08:45-10:45 - Women's Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

12:15-13:35 - Women's Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Sunday, 19 February

08:45-10:35 - Men's Slalom, Run 1 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

12:15-13:35 - Men's Slalom, Run 2 - live on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

18:15-19:00 - Ski Sunday - BBC Two