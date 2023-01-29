Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

GB's Atkin wins X Games gold in Ski Superpipe

Britain's Zoe Atkin won her first X Games gold medal in Ski Superpipe in Aspen, Colorado.

US-born Atkin, 20, clinched victory from Canada's Rachael Karker with her final run, while Svea Irving of the US won bronze.

Atkin had placed in the top five on her three previous X Games appearances but never made the podium.

It comes after Scotland's Kirsty Muir won her first X Games medal with bronze in the women's ski big air on Friday.

"This is insane. It feels amazing. I just thought 'get a run down, go as big as you can' - and to get a gold as my first X Games medal, I can't even speak, I'm so excited," Atkin said.

Atkin is the younger sister of Britain's first Olympic skiing medal winner Izzy, 24, who won slopestyle bronze at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

Meanwhile, British freestyle skier Makayla Gerken Schofield, 23, made it onto a World Cup podium for the first time after winning bronze in the dual moguls in Val Saint-Come, Canada.

The event was won by Japan's world number one Anri Kawamura, 18, while France's Perrine Laffont, 24, was second.