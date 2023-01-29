Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Atkin represented Great Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China

Britain's Zoe Atkin won her first X Games gold medal in Ski Superpipe in Aspen, Colorado.

US-born Atkin, 20, clinched victory from Canada's Rachael Karker with her final run, while Svea Irving of the US won bronze.

Atkin had placed in the top five on her three previous X Games appearances but never made the podium.

It comes after Scotland's Kirsty Muir won her first X Games medal with bronze in the women's ski big air on Friday.

Atkin is the younger sister of Britain's first Olympic skiing medal winner Izzy, 24, who won slopestyle bronze at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.