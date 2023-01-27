Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Matt Weston has become Great Britain's first skeleton World Champion in 15 years, winning the World Skeleton Championships in St Moritz.

Weston finished 1.79 seconds ahead of Italy's Amedeo Bagnis in Switzerland.

The 25-year-old becomes the second British man to win a world skeleton title, joining Kristan Bromley who triumphed in Altenberg in 2008.