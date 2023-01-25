Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin won Wednesday's giant slalom in Kronplatz by nearly a second

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the 84th Alpine Ski World Cup win of her career to move within two wins of the overall record of 86, held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin, 27, finished 0.82 seconds clear of the field in Wednesday's giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist broke the women's record for the most World Cup wins on Tuesday, eclipsing fellow American Lindsey Vonn.

"I love the feeling I have on giant slalom skis right now," Shiffrin said.

"I was pushing so hard, and I just hoped that I ended up on the right side of the gates."

Shiffrin sits top of the overall World Cup standings on 1,517 points after her 10th win of the season, well clear of second-placed Lara Gut-Behrami on 906.

The American also extended her lead at the top of the giant slalom standings, her 600 points putting her 118 points in front of Gut-Behrami in that discipline.