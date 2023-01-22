Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Brad Hall is the pilot of the GB four-man team

Great Britain won a first-ever bobsleigh gold medal at the European Championships with victory in the four-man event in Altenberg, Germany.

Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Greg Cackett and Taylor Lawrence clocked one minute 49.32 seconds across their two runs.

Their time was nine hundredths of a second quicker than that of the German team led by Francesco Friedrich.

"It's an amazing feeling - it's probably the highlight of all of our careers," said pilot Hall.

"We've done something no British team has ever done before and that feels pretty special.

"We've made history and no-one can take that away from us."

Britain's last medal in the event was silver in 2014.

The meet in Altenberg was also doubling up as a World Cup competition at which Britain's Matt Weston had already claimed the European skeleton title.

The success of the four-man bobsleigh team also followed their win at a World Cup event at the same German track a week earlier.

"We knew we could win here after doing it last week but to beat the Germans two weeks running at a track where they always dominate is incredible, really," added Hall.