Mia Brookes: British 16-year-old wins first World Cup slopestyle medal
Winter Sports
British teenager Mia Brookes claimed her first World Cup slopestyle podium finish with silver in Laax, Switzerland.
The 16-year-old, who is in her first season at World Cup level, had qualified in top spot for the final.
Her second of two runs in Sunday's final saw her score a best of 79.91 after 72.66 in the first run.
But New Zealand's Olympic slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott finished with a best of 81.30 to take gold.
Brookes, who splits her time between Sandbach in Cheshire and the Swiss Alps where her family have a motorhome, was too young to compete at World Cup slopestyle competitions last season and missed out on the Beijing Winter Olympics because of her age.