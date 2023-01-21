Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Brookes was a regular winner on the Europa Cup circuit last year

British teenager Mia Brookes claimed her first World Cup slopestyle podium finish with silver in Laax, Switzerland.

The 16-year-old, who is in her first season at World Cup level, had qualified in top spot for the final.

Her second of two runs in Sunday's final saw her score a best of 79.91 after 72.66 in the first run.

But New Zealand's Olympic slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott finished with a best of 81.30 to take gold.

Brookes, who splits her time between Sandbach in Cheshire and the Swiss Alps where her family have a motorhome, was too young to compete at World Cup slopestyle competitions last season and missed out on the Beijing Winter Olympics because of her age.