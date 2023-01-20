Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Britain's Matt Weston has now won four skeleton World Cup medals in his career

Britain's Matt Weston became European champion with a second successive World Cup gold medal in Altenberg.

The 25-year-old is the first British man to win the European title since Kristan Bromley in Cesana 15 years ago.

Weston claimed victory in Germany, on the same track as last week, for his third World Cup gold in four races.

He completed his two runs in a combined one minute 54.16 seconds, to beat Germany's Olympic champion Christopher Grotheer by 0.35 seconds.

The sixth of eight World Cup races doubled up as the continental championships as Germany's Olympic silver medallist Axel Jungk finished third on home soil.

"I'm delighted with that," said Weston. "I said after winning here last week that I wanted to do it again so it feels pretty sweet to have done that. To be the first Brit to be European champion for a long time is a great feeling.

"I knew I could improve after last week - I knew there was more in the tank - and I feel like I did that, particularly in that first run. I was more nervous for this week coming off the back of winning last week to be honest, so I was really pleased that the work I did with the coaches this week on that paid off.

"It's another big confidence boost for the World Championships in St Moritz next week. I'll definitely enjoy this one today, but then the focus is straight on to Moritz.

"It's a quick turnaround with the race starting Thursday, but I feel like I've built up some really good momentum over the last few weeks so I'm looking forward to trying to keep that going at the Worlds."

Weston's victory marks a first British gold at the European Championship since double Olympic Champion Lizzy Yarnold won in Igls in 2015.

Fellow Briton Marcus Wyatt just missed a first career European Championship medal after finishing fourth, while Craig Thompson came fifth.

The result means Grotheer leads the overall world rankings, with Wyatt remaining second and Weston moving up to third with two races remaining.