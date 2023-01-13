Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Matt Weston has now won three skeleton World Cup medials in his career

Matt Weston took gold in Altenberg to make it eight medals for Great Britain in the Skeleton World Cup season.

Four of those eight medals have been won by Weston, who has two gold and two bronze medals to his name so far.

Weston completed his two runs in a combined one minute 52.44 seconds in Germany to finish ahead of home pair Christopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk.

"This win means a lot to me. It's such a heavily German-dominated track," said the 25-year-old.

Weston, who crashed out of the World Championships at the same venue two years ago, added: "I'm really pleased to have come here and righted some wrongs from my previous times in Altenberg.

"To beat Grotheer here when he's sliding some of the best lines I've seen all year is a great feeling."

Team-mate Marcus Wyatt, who won gold in the season opener in Whistler, finished sixth, with Craig Thompson finishing 16th in his second World Cup appearance of the season.

Laura Deas finished fifth in the women's event in a time of one minute 57.67 seconds, with Brogan Crowley 16th.

Wyatt remains second overall in the World Cup rankings, while Weston is fifth, with three races of the season to go.

Meanwhile, Tabby Stoecker and Freya Tarbit took silver and bronze respectively at the Junior World Championships in nearby Winterberg, the first time two Britons have made it onto the podium at the same Junior Championships.

"I'm really pleased to see Marcus and Laura getting in the top six as well, plus Tabby and Freya getting medals at the Junior Worlds. It's a successful Friday for us," added Weston.

"The mood in the camp is really good and it's nice to get rewarded with medals and wider podium places."