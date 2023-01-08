Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Ellia Smeding has became the first British woman to win a long track speed skating medal at an international tournament.

The 24-year-old claimed 1,000m bronze at the European Sprint Championships in Hamer, Norway.

She was beaten by Dutch former world champions Jutta Leerdam, who finished first, and Femke Kok.

"It really motivates me to take the next steps," said Smeding, who competed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Smeding last year became the first British female to compete in the speed skating event at an Olympic Games for 42 years, with her partner Cornelius Kersten, 28, becoming the first British male to compete in the event at the Games for 30 years.

Smeding, who competes professionally for Team Novus, added: "I feel I am getting to a higher level. That I finished with a 1,000m podium was a surprise on the one hand but also a confirmation of my hard work.

"I am so happy with this result."