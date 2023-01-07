Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Brad Hall had never previously won a World Cup medal on the Winterberg track

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team of Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence secured a third World Cup medal of the season with bronze in Winterberg.

They were just 0.27 seconds down on Germany's Olympic silver medallist Johannes Lochner, with Switzerland's Michael Vogt second.

Pilot Hall and Lawrence won silver medals in previous races in Whistler, Canada, and Park City, USA.

They also claimed a first GB gold in the last four-man race at Lake Placid.

Hall and Lawrence had the second-best start times in both of their two runs in Germany and maintained their third-placed finish after the first run for a combined time of one minute 51.44 seconds.

"We wanted to keep the momentum going from the races in North America and we've done that," said Hall, who will race again in the four-man bobsleigh at Winterberg on Sunday, along with Lawrence and team-mates Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver.

"We're now starting to see winning a medal as a minimum standard and we're in a good place looking forward to the four-man.

"We know we've got the talent in the push and I'm very confident driving four-man at this track."