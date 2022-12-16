FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins bronze
Winter Sports
Britain's Charlotte Bankes won her first medal of the season with bronze at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cervinia, Italy.
The defending champion, who won five out of eight World Cups last season, did not make the podium on the opening weekend in France.
However, the 27-year-old returned to form at the second World Cup of the season to clinch third place.
French pair Chloe Trespeuch and Manon Petit-Lenoir won gold and silver.
