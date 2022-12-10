Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Musgrave recorded Britain’s best finish in cross-country skiing at the Olympics with seventh in 2018

British skier Andrew Musgrave clinched a Cross-Country World Cup podium place for the first time in five years, finishing third in Beitostolen, Norway.

The four-time Olympian, 32, came behind Norwegian pair Paal Goldberg and Didrik Toenseth in the 10km classic.

It followed his fifth place in Ruka on the opening weekend of the World Cup season and fourth place in Lillehammer.

It leaves Musgrave - whose last podium place came in 2017 - sixth in the overall World Cup standings.

Compatriots Andrew Young and Joe Davies finished 23rd and 63rd respectively.