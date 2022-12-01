Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Marcus Wyatt made his Olympic debut in Beijing earlier this year

Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt continued his superb start to skeleton World Cup season with a bronze in Utah.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at last week's season opener, finished behind South Korea's Jung Seung-gi and Germany's Christopher Grotheer.

Earlier in the day, Wyatt's compatriot Laura Deas also took bronze.

Deas produced the fastest second run of anyone in the 19-strong field to finished third behind Canada's Mirela Rahneva and Germany's Tina Hermann.

It is the PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist's first podium finish of the year and the sixth World Cup medal of her career.

Wyatt remains top of the season's standings, while Deas is eighth, one place behind fellow Briton Brogan Crowley, who could only manage 13th in at the Park City course.

There another six events to go in the season's World Cup calendar, with Lake Placid on 13 December next.