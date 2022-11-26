World Cup: GB win silver in four-man bobsleigh in Whistler
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
Great Britain were again beaten to gold by Germany in the four-man bobsleigh at the World Cup in Canada.
Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Aaran Gulliver took silver with a combined time of one minute 41.98 seconds in Whistler.
Germany won by 0.42 seconds, while Canada claimed bronze.
Hall and Taylor were second to Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller, who were in the Germany four-man team, in the two-man bob.
On Thursday, Marcus Wyatt won gold and Matt Weston bronze for Britain in the men's skeleton, while Brogan Crowley took silver in the women's.
