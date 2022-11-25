Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Rebecca Morrison's rink had finished below Italy in the round robin

Scotland's women have secured bronze at the European Curling Championships after beating Italy 9-5 in Sweden.

Skip Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson were playing in their first major championship together.

They faced a third-place play-off in Ostersund after losing their semi-final 11-3 to Denmark on Thursday.

Morrison's rink had finished fourth in the round robin, with Stefania Constantini's Italy in second.

With the Scots losing to Madeleine Dupont's Danes and the Italians being beaten by Alina Paetz's world champions from Switzerland, it meant that Morrison's side would have to reverse a 10-4 round-robin defeat by Constantini's team to secure a medal.

However, the Scots were never behind in the bronze medal game after scoring three in the opening end.

Although the Italians levelled by the fifth end, two consecutive doubles set Morrison's side on the road to their first major medal.