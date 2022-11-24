Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Marcus Wyatt made his Olympic debut in Beijing earlier this year

Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt secured his first skeleton World Cup gold with victory in the season opener in Whistler, Canada.

Wyatt, whose previous best was bronze in 2020, finished in a combined time of one minute 45.44 seconds from two runs.

His GB team-mate Matt Weston was third, 0.66 seconds back, with South Korea's Jung Seung-gi taking silver.

Weston had led after the first run with Wyatt second, the two sharing a new start record on the Whistler track.

Wyatt, 30, and Weston, 25, made their Olympic debuts in Beijing earlier this year, finishing 16th and 15th respectively.

Last November, Weston became Britain's first World Cup winner in the men's skeleton since 2008.

The women's skeleton season starts in Whistler later on Thursday, with Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley competing for GB.