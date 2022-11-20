Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Shiffrin now has 76 world cup victories

Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the opening weekend of the women's alpine skiing world cup in Levi, Finland, with back-to-back victories in the slalom.

The 27-year-old American followed up Saturday's win in the event with victory on Sunday.

It means she has 76 wins and moves closer to becoming the most decorated world cup skier in history.

She is now six behind compatriot Lindsay Vonn, and 10 off Swedish men's great Ingemar Stenmark's record.

Reigning overall world cup champion Shiffrin finished ahead of Swiss Wendy Holdener with defending world cup slalom champion Petra Vlhova third in Sunday's race.

Shiffrin and Slovakian Vlhova - the Olympic champion - have won every race between them at Levi since 2015.

"I really didn't expect today, even after the first run," Shiffrin said,

"There is a little bit of luck, but I've been working really hard on my preparation."

The season was due to start in October but was delayed - excessive rainfall saw the cancellation of the women's giant slalom opener in Solden, Austria, before a lack of snow put paid to three more weekends.