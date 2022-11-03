Jasmin Taylor was the first Briton to win a World Championship medal in telemark skiing

Telemark skier Jasmin Taylor has set her sights on the number one ranking ahead of the new winter season.

The 29-year-old from Ipswich reached number two with seven successive World Cup podium placings last year.

She won Britain's first World Championships medal with sprint bronze in the USA in 2015 and repeated it in the classic event in France in 2017.

"I want to be in a position to really challenge all season," she told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"Part of that is being in a good mindset, which comes from balanced living."

Taylor had a dip last season before surging back with a string of impressive results which elevated her up the ranking list.

"I was in a real downward spiral and I somehow turned it round. There was a series of events which just changed my perspective on things, changed my approach," she said.

"I didn't suddenly become fitter or stronger or better at skiing, I just managed to align things as they needed to be aligned."

Telemark includes alpine skiing, cross-country and ski-jumping elements.

And the former University of Suffolk student, who once raised over £2,000 at a car boot sale to help her progress in the sport, believes "finding the balance" is key to her chances of continued success, having won 40 medals at World Cup events during her career.

Her normal method when results have not met expectations has been to "work harder and push more" but believes being less intense was a reason for her return to form last winter.

"I just did a 180," she said. "I almost felt like I'd cheated the system and didn't deserve it because I didn't put myself through the aggro and angst and pain I normally have to go through, but I just enjoyed it and it all came together."

The new World Cup season begins at Les Contamines in France in January 2023 and after spending the Australian winter coaching, she admitted: "I'm not ready to race right now but I know how I want to approach it (training). I do feel I have a slight head start, compared to normal.

"It's a very different thing, coaching, because you give a lot of yourself constantly. You really do give your energy away.

"It made me realise that as an athlete, you take, take, take. It's accidentally selfish, but it is all about you. When you coach, it's all about them and what they need. It's a different perspective."

Jasmin Taylor was speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk's Graeme McLoughlin.