Glasgow Clan have yet to win at home or away in the Elite League this season

Glasgow Clan have parted company with head coach Malcolm Cameron following a tumultuous start to their season.

The EIHL side have lost every match they have played so far this campaign.

Owner Neil Black also relieved chief executive Gareth Chalmers from his post and put the club up for sale after the controversial signing of a player accused of rape in the United States.

"Results in the early part of this season have been very disappointing," said a club statement external-link .

"Assistant player-coach Stephen Dixon will take over as interim head Coach, assisted by Dyson Stevenson."

Clan are bottom of the Elite League table, three points adrift of fellow Scottish side the Fife Flyers.

However, their dismal form has only been a part of one of the hardest campaigns for supporters.

Earlier this month Clan suspended Cameron and Chalmers after the aborted signing of Lasse Uusivirta.

Uusivirta was arrested in connection with a rape in the United States in 2013, although a grand jury decided not to proceed with the case.

Clan revealed the arrival of the 33-year-old, only to announce three hours later that the move had been scrapped after fans reacted angrily to a video interview on the ice hockey team's website, which was then removed.

Head coach Cameron returned to his duties, but the form of the team has failed to improve since.