Cameron Bryce aims to improved on his bronze medal from six years ago

Scotland skip Cameron Bryce says there is "no reason" why his rink cannot win the World Mixed Curling Championships.

The Scots are one of 35 teams - each consisting of two female and two male athletes - at the week-long event, which begins in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Bryce won bronze when the tournament - cancelled the last two years because of Covid-19 and scheduling issues - was held in Russia in 2016.

"I am more experienced and playing a lot better than I was then," he said.

"I have come a long way since then and feel there is no reason why we can't go and win this week.

"Our main goal is to top the group and get into the quarter-finals. Having a bronze before, to go at least one better would be brilliant."

The teams are divided into four groups - three consisting of nine teams, the other made up of eight - which are contested on a round-robin basis. Only the winners of each section are assured progress to the quarter-finals.

Scotland open their Group C account against Hungary on Saturday morning and Bryce says having home advantage does not bring extra pressure.

"Representing Scotland there is always the expectation and the pressure because we are seen as one of the top nations in the world," he added.

"Whenever I have been put under pressure I tend to perform as well as I can.

"It is completely different to playing in your usual fours. It doesn't change the standard or level of competitiveness throughout the whole competition and it is a good chance to play with people you normally wouldn't."