Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games as she helped Russia to a team gold, which is still yet to be awarded

An investigation into teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been completed, according to her country's anti-doping agency Rusada.

A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for late September or early October, after which Rusada will publish the findings.

Valieva failed a drugs test in December 2021, but it's results only emerged during February's Winter Olympics where the then 15-year-old was competing.

The teeanger helped Russia win team gold in Beijing.

However, a series of falls ended hopes of individual glory.

The team event medal ceremony was delayed after news of Valieva's positive test for banned heart medication trimetazidine emerged, but she was allowed to compete in the individual event because a court ruling lifted her provisional ban following a series of appeals and re-appeals.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) pointed to "exceptional circumstances" regarding her age and the timing of the test result, which came during the Games and nearly six weeks after the sample was taken.

It said it would do Valieva "irreparable harm" if she were not allowed to compete.

Valieva was part of a delegation of Russian athletes received by president Vladimir Putin on their return from Beijing

But Valieva left the arena in tears after a number of stumbles and falls in the free skate saw her drop from first place in the individual standings to fourth and out of the medals.

Rusada was given six months from the date of the notification of Valieva's offence to reach a decision over any sanction.

The medals are still yet to be awarded for the team event, with the USA and Japan finishing second and third, while Canada came fourth.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced in June that the minimum age for skaters to compete will rise to 17.