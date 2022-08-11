Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Eve Muirhead has made "the hardest decision of my life" to retire from curling as the current Olympic, world and European champion.

The 32-year-old announced her decision on Twitter, saying she was "looking forward to exploring more opportunities".

She also told fans to "watch this space".

The Perth-born Scot was part of the Great Britain side which won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

More to follow.