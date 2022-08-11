Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has made "the hardest decision of my life" to retire from curling.

The 32-year-old announced her decision on Twitter, saying she was "looking forward to exploring more opportunities".

Muirhead, who has also been world and European champion, told fans to "watch this space".

The Perth-born Scot was part of the Great Britain side which won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

As skip, she claimed the elusive gold medal in China at the fourth time of asking. That was the pinnacle of a career where she became Scotland's most decorated ever curler.

In 2014 she became the youngest-ever skip to win an Olympic medal as her team claimed bronze.

For Scotland, Muirhead won the European Championships three times, and became world mixed double champion earlier this year alongside Bobby Lammie.

Following her announcement, SportScotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: ''The impact that Eve Muirhead has had on curling in Scotland is unparalleled.

"Eve's 11 gold medals in Olympic Games, World Championships and European Championships are a true testament to her dedication to curling over these years."

