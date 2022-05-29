Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Hosts Finland had beaten the United States in the semi-final to make it to the final

Sakari Manninen's overtime goal gave hosts Finland a dramatic 4-3 victory over Canada in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere.

Olympic champions Finland seemed set to take victory in regular time after they scored three goals in 10 minutes in the third period to lead 3-1.

But Canada fought back through goals from Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois before Manninen finally sealed the win.

The result is revenge for Finland after an overtime loss to Canada in 2021.

It is Finland's fourth world title and first since 2019.