Eve Muirhead completed the full set of international titles as she and Bobby Lammie won the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

The duo beat hosts Switzerland 9-7 in the final for an 11th consecutive win, having topped their qualification group before overcoming Germany in the semis.

Scotland led 4-0 after the first end, but had to hold off a spirited revival after the Swiss fought back to 7-6.

The Scots retain the title won by Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat in 2021.

"It's been a phenomenal year," said Muirhead, who led Team GB to Winter Olympics gold in February.

"To cap it off playing with Bobby was really special. Absolutely delighted to get another gold medal and I'm sure we'll enjoy the celebrations."