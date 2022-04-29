Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Scotland's Bobbie Lammie and Eve Muirhead have reached the final of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship after beating Germany.

Their 8-3 win over Klaudius Harsch and Pia-Lisa Scholl came after the Scots topped their qualification group with nine straight wins.

They will face the winners of hosts Switzerland's Saturday tie with Norway.

Scotland are holders, with Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat winning gold last year in Aberdeen.

Muirhead now has the chance to claim the only major international title that has so far eluded her after her Great Britain women's team won Olympic gold in Beijing two months ago.

Muirhead said she was happy to have "controlled the game", despite admitting she personally was not at her best against Germany.

"We've got to have another clinical job tomorrow, because we know that's going to be tough," she added.

"Both of us being at our first mixed doubles and making the final is good and it feels very special. It's been a very good week so far and we just have to keep it going."

Swiss duo Sven Michel and Alina Paetz topped their group ahead of Norway's Magnus and Maia Ramsfjell.

Both had seven wins out of nine in the round robin stage, but Norway had to come through a qualification game to reach the last four, beating Canada 6-5.

Germany, who finished third in Scotland's group, had qualified by beating Sweden, who finished second in the other section.