Ross Paterson, Kyle Waddell, Duncan Menzies and Craig Waddell are aiming for the world title

Scotland have bounced back into contention at the World Men's Curling Championship after victories over Denmark and Germany in United States.

Ross Paterson's rink had lost two in a row, to Korea and Norway, following an opening win over Italy.

But they beat Tobias Thune's Danes 7-3 then Sixten Totzek's Germans 6-4.

It means Paterson's rink now lie equal second with the hosts, the Germans, Switzerland and Sweden in the 12-game round-robin stage.

Niklas Edin's Swedes, the reigning world and Olympic champions, also recovered from consecutive defeats, by the Swiss and Norwegians, beating the Danes 11-4 and Kalle Kiiskinen's Finland 7-2.

Brad Gushue's Canada rink still lead the standings after recording a fifth consecutive win, easing aside Joel Retornaz's Italy 10-4.

Paterson said he and team-mates Kyle Waddell, Duncan Menzies and Craig Waddell are growing in confidence as they prepare to face Korey Dropkin's USA and the Finns in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

"That was a great day and a really good bounce back," he said. "We had to grind both games out a little bit, but we had control over both and saved our best curling for the latter stages.

"That win over Germany has helped us by giving us a winning record, but it really is very tight, so we just have to try to use today as a momentum builder. We know what's ahead of us with a tough game against the USA, the host nation, to start with."