Ross Paterson earned Scotland an opening victory over Italy in Las Vegas

Scotland suffered defeat to Korea at the World Curling Championships after opening their tournament with a dramatic victory over Italy.

Ross Paterson hit out an Italian stone to score the crucial point that gave the Scots a 5-4 win in Las Vegas.

But Korea, who suffered defeat to Norway in their first game, were too good for Scotland in their second match, earning a 9-6 victory.

The Scots face the Norwegians in their next encounter.