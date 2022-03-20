Gina Aitken stood in for skip Rebecca Morrison in the opening matches

Scotland have withdrawn from the Women's World Curling Championship after two further positive Covid tests.

Skip Rebecca Morrison and alternate Fay Henderson missed the defeats by Switzerland and Czech Republic, with only three Scotland players featuring.

They were scheduled to face Denmark on Monday and emergency replacement Beth Farmer had been flown out to Canada.

Morrison's rink represented Scotland at the tournament after they won the Scottish championships last month.

Scottish Curling said in a statement: "It has been agreed with the organisers that Team Scotland will not take part in any further matches in order to protect the safety of our athletes, our staff, all other competitors and those involved in the event, as well as to maintain the integrity of the 2022 World Championship.

"All team members are being fully supported at this time and we would like to extend our particular thanks to Beth Farmer, who due to unforeseen circumstances, will now not be able to take part in the Championship, having travelled to Canada at short notice while the event was already under way in a bid to help Scotland compete.

"Arrangements are currently under way to organise the team's return to Scotland as soon as it is safe and possible for them to do so."