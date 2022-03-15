Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bruce Mouat - missing out on Olympic gold is still sore

Bruce Mouat's rink are "very disappointed" to be missing out on next month's World Men's Curling Championship in Las Vegas.

The Olympic silver medallists did not take part in the Scottish Championships as it coincided with their return from the Winter Games in Beijing.

Team Paterson won the men's event in Dumfries and will represent Scotland in the United States.

Team Mouat have called for "robust and transparent change".

In a statement on Twitter, Team Mouat said: "We take great pride in being full-time athletes and always look forward to representing Scotland when given the opportunity. We wish Team Paterson all the best at the championship.

"It is regretted that there was an avoidable clash of dates with the Scottish Championship and our return from the Winter Olympic Games. We would have relished the opportunity to participate in both."

Team Paterson consists of Ross Paterson, Duncan Menzies, Craig Waddell and Kyle Waddell. Joining Scotland and hosts the United States will be Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland.

"I was at the World Champs in Basel with Tom Brewster back in 2016 and played second for him, and to be heading back to another Worlds playing skip stones is a great feeling," said Paterson.

"This is my fourth World Championships, two of those having been fifth man, the second of those for Team Mouat in 2018 in Vegas. It's nice to be going back there.

"The first goal's always to make the play-offs and, from there, we'll be looking to be on the podium."