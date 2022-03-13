Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Beijing was the first city to host both a summer and winter Paralympics

After some thrilling action on the snow and ice, the Winter Paralympics have drawn to a close in Beijing.

It might have had a different look to previous Winter Games with Covid testing, masks, a closed loop and only a small number of home supporters permitted to attend.

But it still featured a host of superb performances from both new stars and those who have been there before, plus some incredible stories.

BBC Sport looks at some of the memorable moments.

Ukraine's emotional arrival

Ukraine's participation at the Beijing Games had been in doubt following the country's invasion by Russia on 24 February.

But the 54-strong delegation overcame the odds to travel to China, with their head Valeriy Sushkevych describing it as a "miracle".

The Ukraine team were proud to attend the opening ceremony

Russian and Belarus athletes were initially told they could compete in the Games as neutrals but less than 24 hours later, the International Paralympic Committee reversed the decision and they were banned from competing.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said the situation in the athletes village had "become untenable" and apologised to the Russian and Belarus athletes, laying the blame firmly on their governments.

It was a poignant moment as Para-biathlete Maksym Yarovyi carried the Ukrainian flag into the Bird's Nest stadium in the opening ceremony and their athletes were warmly welcomed.

Patriotic Ukraine heroes shine in competition

Despite everything going on in their home country, the Ukraine team, which competed solely in the cross-country and biathlon events, produced an amazing sporting story in Beijing.

They finished second in the medal table with 29 medals - 11 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze and were the undoubted heroes of the Games.

Throughout the competition, the athletes, who themselves now face an uncertain future, reflected on the situation and their family and friends back home.

The cross-country relay team won Ukraine's final medal of the Games

In a ceremony in the athletes' village they held a minute's silence, unfurling a banner which read "Peace for all".

"Our mission is to achieve peace in our country," said bronze medallist Dmytro Suiako.

"We want to show that we are here as athletes and we are proud.

"We are trying, no matter how hard it is for us; just as our country, no matter how hard it is for her, is trying to be free and independent."

"I am a patriot of my country," added gold medallist Grygorii Vovchynskyi. "These are my fourth Paralympic Games and I've never had the kind of motivation that I have here.

"I tell myself, you have to be strong. You are here and you have to fight. Each day I tell myself that I will fight for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian anthem, for the Ukrainian flag.

"We want to come back to Ukraine, we want to stop war in Ukraine. We want life in Ukraine. We want our children walking outside in the park."

China dominate the medal table

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, China won their first ever Winter Paralympic medal - a wheelchair curling gold.

But this time as hosts they dominated, winning a total of 61 medals - 18 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.

Yang only started Nordic skiing in 2018

Whether it was cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong who won three golds in the seated division, standing skier Zhang Mengqiu, a winner of two golds and three silvers on the slopes, or fellow multiple gold medallists Zheng Peng (cross-country) and Liu Mengtao (biathlon), there was plenty for the home nation to be proud of.

They also retained their wheelchair curling title, cheered on by a small but noisy group of home supporters, and reached the semi-finals of the Para-ice hockey tournament, just over five years after the team was formed.

Already a powerhouse of Paralympic summer sport, they have put a huge amount into developing their winter sports programme and that investment, combined with an estimated 83m people with disabilities in the country, means they could dominate Para-sport for many years, especially with questions over Russia's sporting future.

Simpsons create British Paralympic history

Neil Simpson and his brother and guide Andrew had started their maiden Games campaign with a solid seventh in the downhill on day one.

But in the super-G on day two, they marked their arrival with a brilliant display to clinch Great Britain's first and only gold in Beijing.

The Simpsons completed all five of their events at their first Paralympics

The brothers come from Banchory near Aberdeen in the north east of Scotland.

Nineteen-year-old Neil and Andrew, who turned 22 on the day of the closing ceremony, have a unique bond built up over many years both on and off the snow.

"You don't have to beat around the bush," explained Neil.

They used their partnership to their advantage at the Yanqing Alpine Ski Centre to become the first British men to win a Paralympic or Olympic gold medal on snow and claim Britain's third ever Paralympic gold medal.

They followed it up with a super combined bronze and carried the British flag at the closing ceremony.

More magic from McKeever

It was another Games and another three golds for Canada's cross-country superstar Brian McKeever.

McKeever, who is visually impaired, made his debut in Salt Lake City in 2002, and says Beijing will be his final Paralympics. If it is, he ensured he finished on a high.

McKeever has secured his place in Paralympic history

The 42-year-old, who is unbeaten in individual races since Turin in 2006, won his 16th Paralympic title in China, equalling the total of Germany's Gerd Schoenfelder, the most decorated male Winter Paralympian.

"I still love this, but I'm getting old," he said. "My body is breaking down. You wake up in pain, you go to bed in pain, so it's certainly time."

McKeever was unable to add to his medal tally in the open relay on the final day of competition, but his knowledge and expertise mean even if he is not competing in Milan-Cortina, his influence on the Canadian team should still be strong.

Stars of the future make their mark

Across all sports, the next generation of athletes made their presence felt with some superb performances, with a number of teenagers delivering notable displays.

On the ski slopes, the Austrian Aigner family led the way in the visually impaired division with Veronika (19) and Johannes (16) both winning multiple golds while Johannes's twin Barbara finished with silver and bronze behind her elder sister.

Veronika and Elisabeth Aigner recovered from a car accident to win in Beijing

There was also a skiing gold for another 16-year-old, Slovakia's Alexandra Rexova, who is the heir apparent to countrywoman and 11-time champion Henrieta Farkasova.

Nineteen-year-old Chinese snowboarders Li Jijia and Zhu Yonggang arrived on the international stage with gold and bronze medals in the snowboard cross and silver and bronze in the banked slalom.

In the Nordic skiing events, 15-year-old German Linn Kazmaier showed incredible maturity to win gold, three silvers and a bronze across both the visually impaired cross-country and biathlon events, and she will still be a teenager at the next Games in Milan-Cortina in 2026.