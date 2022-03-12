Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Andrew (left) and Neil Simpson have been skiing together since childhood and made their international debut together in the 2019-20 season

Gold medallist brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson will carry Great Britain's flag at Sunday's closing ceremony of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

Neil, 19, guided by Andrew, 21, won gold in the men's visually impaired super-G skiing. It was only Britain's third Winter Paralympics gold medal and Neil is the first British male to achieve the feat.

Neil, the youngest member of the British team, said carrying the flag was "an incredible honour for me and my brother".

The Scot added: "When we were asked it really made what has already been a special Games for us even more amazing."

The siblings from Banchory near Aberdeen, who were making their Paralympic debuts, also won bronze in the super combined but finished ninth in the slalom on Sunday.

Phil Smith, ParalympicsGB chef de mission, said the pair "epitomise the wonderful talent and spirit within the ParalympicsGB squad".

Britain's only other golds at the Winter Paralympics were won by skiers Kelly Gallagher in 2014 and Menna Fitzpatrick in 2018.