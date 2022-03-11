Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Fitzpatrick completed all five of her events in Beijing

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick missed out on another Winter Paralympic medal by 0.45 seconds after she finished fourth in the visually impaired slalom.

The defending champion was fifth - 0.87secs off the podium - after her first run in Beijing.

But despite a superb second run with guide Gary Smith, she was unable to add to the silver and bronze she won earlier in the Games.

Austrian sisters Veronika and Barbara Aigner took gold and silver.

Veronika, 19, guided by another sibling Elisabeth, was 1.71 clear of 16-year-old Barbara to win her second gold after victory in Friday's giant slalom, while Slovakian Alexandra Rexova, 16, took bronze.

Fitzpatrick's team-mate Millie Knight finished eighth.