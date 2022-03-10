Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Hill finished 10th in the snowboard cross event earlier in the programme

Ollie Hill edged out team-mate Owen Pick to win Britain's first Paralympic snowboard medal with bronze in the banked slalom LL2 event in Beijing.

Hill, 32, making his Games debut, was third after the first of two runs in his lower limb category with a time of one minute 10.45 seconds.

And while he was unable to improve in his second run, it was still enough for GB's sixth medal of the Games.

Pick, 30, at his second Games, was fourth, 0.19secs behind Hill.

Gold went to China's Sun Qi (1:09.73) with Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari winning silver (1:09.98).

Hill has been snowboarding since he was eight and was also a talented motocross rider but he was involved in a car accident in December 2018 which led to his right leg being amputated below the knee.

The Reading man only joined the GB Snowsport programme in summer 2020, but has made massive improvements in a short time and was fourth in January's World Championships.

Snowboard made its debut at the Sochi Winter Paralympics in 2014 with James Barnes-Miller's fifth place in Sunday's UL (upper limb) snowboard cross the previous best performance by a GB athlete.

Barnes-Miller finished his Beijing campaign with ninth in his banked slalom event.

