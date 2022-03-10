Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Hill finished 10th in the snowboard cross event earlier in the programme

Ollie Hill edged out team-mate Owen Pick to win Britain's first Paralympic snowboard medal with bronze in the banked slalom LL2 event in Beijing.

Hill, 32, making his Games debut, was third after the first of two runs in his lower limb category with a time of one minute 10.45 seconds.

And while he was unable to improve in his second run, it was still enough for GB's sixth medal of the Games.

Pick, 30, at his second Games, was fourth, 0.19secs behind Hill.

Gold went to China's Sun Qi (1:09.73) with Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari winning silver (1:09.98).

Hill has been snowboarding since he was eight and was also a talented motocross rider but he was involved in a car accident in December 2018 which led to his right leg being amputated below the knee.

The Reading man only joined the GB Snowsport programme in summer 2020, but has made massive improvements in a short time and was fourth in January's World Championships.

Snowboard made its debut at the Sochi Winter Paralympics in 2014 with James Barnes-Miller's fifth place in Sunday's UL (upper limb) snowboard cross the previous best performance by a GB athlete.

Barnes-Miller finished his Beijing campaign with ninth in his banked slalom.

Elsewhere, skiers Menna Fitzpatrick and Millie Knight both missed out on giant slalom medals.

Fitzpatrick finished seventh in the visually impaired category, two places ahead of Knight.

There was a Paralympic best of sixth for Nordic skier Scott Meenagh in the men's biathlon individual seated event.

Meenagh has a busy programme in Beijing with five individual events

Meenagh, 32, had finished ninth in both the sprint and middle distance events earlier in the programme.

He impressed in the long (12.5km) race and was fourth at one point, although a missed shot in his last shooting round cost him time.

Meanwhile, ParalympicsGB has defended the decision to allow fellow Nordic skier Steve Arnold to travel to Beijing after he tested positive for Covid on arrival.

The 42-year-old had to delay his departure until Monday after a positive test before the Games.

Although he had a negative test before he travelled, he again tested positive when he landed in China and is awaiting the results of further tests.

"ParalympicsGB's top priority is the health and welfare of its athletes," said a statement.

"The decision for Steve to travel to the Games was made following extensive discussions between the athlete, GB Snowsport and ParalympicsGB in conjunction with medical experts based in the UK and in Beijing.

"The decision to travel considered all implications while supporting Steve's strong desire to participate at the Games.

"ParalympicsGB continues to support Steve and his ambitions to compete in his remaining events."