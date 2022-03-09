Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

The Simpson brothers have already won a gold and a bronze in Beijing

Brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson missed out on another Winter Paralympic medal after they finished fifth in the men's visually impaired giant slalom.

The pair were sixth after the opening run in Beijing, just over three seconds off the podium.

Although they dealt well with the tricky conditions in their second run, they were unable to challenge for a medal.

Austrian 16-year-old Johannes Aigner won his second gold of the Games.

Aigner, who was also victorious in the downhill, clocked one minute 49.34 seconds with Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli, the world champion, finishing in 1:51.02.

The Simpson brothers, whose final event will be Sunday's slalom, had a time of 1:59.45 for their two runs.

Earlier, the GB wheelchair curlers, who are are already out of contention for the semi-finals, lost 6-3 to defending champions China, who remain on track to retain their title.

After Wednesday's two defeats to Canada and Korea, GB skip Hugh Nibloe had rued his side's lack of consistency throughout the tournament.

And although GB led 3-2 after four ends, China pulled clear after that to hand GB their sixth defeat from nine games.

They will finish their round-robin campaign against Latvia from 06:35 GMT.