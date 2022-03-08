Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

After two medals from her opening three events Menna Fitzpatrick, along with guide Gary Smith, still has two races to come later this week.

Visually-impaired skier Menna Fitzpatrick says adding two more Paralympic medals to her collection at Beijing 2022 is 'better than she dreamed'.

A silver and bronze in China has cemented her status as Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian.

The 23-year-old previously won four medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

"All I wanted to be was a Paralympian, since the age of about four or five," Fitzpatrick told BBC Sport Wales.

"To even just become a Paralympian is amazing - but to come along with four medals in Pyeongchang and then two here is better than what I dreamed."

Since her success in South Korea and a world title the following year, it has been a turbulent build-up to these Beijing Games for Fitzpatrick.

She broke her leg at the end of the 2019/20 season, had to do most of her rehab over Zoom during lockdown, and then split from previous guide Jennifer Kehoe last summer.

Her new guide, Katie Guest, then tested positive for Covid-19 just before the Games and Fitzpatrick teamed up with Smith instead.

"Every medal is special its own right but some of them really do mean quite a lot," Fitzpatrick continued.

"It has been a long two years and it just makes it sweeter [winning two medals]. It does mean everything.

"We weren't really expecting it. We just go into each race, try our best and hope the results happen. Thankfully we've come up with some really good results.

"We're absolutely thrilled with how we've performed."

Fitzpatrick and Smith will next race in the women's visually-impaired giant slalom on Friday, before finishing with the slalom on Sunday.

The latter was the event in which Fitzpatrick won Paralympic gold in back in 2018.

"Confidence is really high," said Fitzpatrick. "We've done some great performances.

"We also know that the competition might get a bit stronger - there's a few more athletes, really good athletes, coming to join us in the next races. So we'll just again try to do our best and let's see what's happens."