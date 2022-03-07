Eve Muirhead (centre) has appeared at four Winter Olympic Games

Eve Muirhead has not decided on her curling future after achieving the "dream" of gold at last month's Winter Olympics Games.

Muirhead's rink defeated Japan to win Team GB's only gold medal in Beijing.

The 31-year-old, who has appeared at four Olympics, added to the bronze she won in Sochi in 2014.

"Can you ever go higher than getting an Olympic gold medal? No, so we'll see what happens," Muirhead told BBC Scotland.

"I have not decided what I'm going to do going forward just yet. I need to take this time to enjoy it with the team. My team are due as much praise as what I am.

"We'll take some time to celebrate this medal and then I guess we need to sit down and think what's going to happen going forward but I can more or less guarantee you'll definitely see some of my team-mates back at another Olympic Games

"I am very competitive. I'm very competitive at every single thing I do. I don't ever give up on anything. This was a dream of mine, this was a goal."