Fitzpatrick is competing at her second Games

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick claimed her second medal of the Beijing Winter Paralympics with visually impaired super combined bronze.

Fitzpatrick and guide Gary Smith, who won silver in Sunday's super-G, were fifth after Monday's first super-G run.

But a brilliant slalom display saw Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian take her her sixth Games medal overall.

It is a fourth medal for the GB team in China.

Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild finished fourth.

Fitzpatrick and Smith finished in two minutes 05.98 seconds with Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova taking her second gold of the Games (2:03.39) and China's Zhu Daqing in silver (2:04.25).

