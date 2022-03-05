Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Fitzpatrick is competing at her second Games

Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick won a superb silver in the women's visually-impaired super-G event at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Fitzpatrick and guide Gary Smith finished 1.78 seconds behind gold medallist Alexandra Rexova of Slovakia.

The 23-year-old is already Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian after her four medals in Pyeongchang.

Downhill bronze medallist Millie Knight finished fourth, just 0.09secs off third.

The defending champion and downhill gold medallist Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia, clipped a gate late in her run and crashed out.

